This egg carton flower wreath is the perfect way to decorate your door this fall

Eco-friendly crafts are easy on both your wallet and the environment. So save those egg cartons and get crackin’ on a little wall or door decor.

Egg Carton Flower Wreath

• 1-2 paper pulp egg cartons

• Scissors

• Craft knife

• Glue

• Craft paint

• Paint brushes

• Cardboard or foam board

1. Using thick cardboard or foam board, trace two concentric circles for the base of the wreath. We used a dinner plate for the large circle and a saucer for the inner circle.

2. Place cardboard or foam board on a cutting board and use a craft knife to cut out the circles. Paint base and set aside to dry.

3. Using scissors or a craft knife, cut apart the egg carton sections and shape them into flowers — there is no right or wrong way to do this! Cut the lid into leaf shapes of varying sizes.

4. Paint flowers and leaves and let dry. Once dry, add details as desired to the center of the flowers.