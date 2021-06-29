This glow-in-the-dark lightning bug craft is the perfect summer project for kids

Who’s eyes wouldn’t light up over these cute lightning bugs?

Supplies:

• Plastic Easter egg

• 3 pipe cleaners

• Hot glue gun and glue sticks

• Googly eyes

• Tulle

• Black marker (we used a Sharpie)

• Thumb tack

• Nail

• Battery-operated votive candle

Directions:

1. On the larger half of the plastic egg, use the thumb tack to poke three holes on each side of the lightning bug’s “body.” The holes should align horizontally. This is where you’ll insert the bug’s “legs.”

2. On the smaller half of the plastic egg, use the thumb tack to poke two holes at top for the bug’s antenna.

3. Use a nail to enlarge the thumb tack holes so a pipe cleaner will fit through them.

4. Cut two pipe cleaners in half. Thread one half through the two holes for the antenna. Thread the other three halves through the body holes to create the legs.