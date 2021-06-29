This glow-in-the-dark lightning bug craft is the perfect summer project for kids

Who’s eyes wouldn’t light up over these cute lightning bugs?
Supplies:
• Plastic Easter egg
• 3 pipe cleaners
• Hot glue gun and glue sticks
• Googly eyes
• Tulle
• Black marker (we used a Sharpie)
• Thumb tack
• Nail
• Battery-operated votive candle
Directions:
1. On the larger half of the plastic egg, use the thumb tack to poke three holes on each side of the lightning bug’s “body.” The holes should align horizontally. This is where you’ll insert the bug’s “legs.”
2. On the smaller half of the plastic egg, use the thumb tack to poke two holes at top for the bug’s antenna.
3. Use a nail to enlarge the thumb tack holes so a pipe cleaner will fit through them.
4. Cut two pipe cleaners in half. Thread one half through the two holes for the antenna. Thread the other three halves through the body holes to create the legs.
5. Wrap pipe cleaner sections around a pencil to form a loop at the top of the antenna; do the same for the feet.
6. Glue two googly eyes on the smaller half of the shell. Then draw on a smile with the marker.
7. For wings, cut a 12-inch length of tulle. Fold in half and tie a knot at the end of the fold. Trim excess tulle at end of knot. Trim wings to make them even. Glue knot on the top of the egg.
8. Insert the battery-operated candle with the light toward the pointed end of the egg. Turn on the light and snap the egg together.
