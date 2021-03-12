This gorgeous floral display is the perfect spring decor, and it's made out of pine cones

This time of year, I start getting antsy for the blooms and colors of spring.

Unfortunately, it will be a few more weeks before those tulips and daffodils emerge from the ground. But in the meantime, you can add some florals to your decor with pine cones and paint.

The hardest part of this project is cutting the pine cones in half. Fir cones are much easier to cut or twist apart.

Pine Cone Flowers

Supplies:

• Pine cones

• Fir cones

• Pruning shears

• Acrylic paints

• Paintbrushes

• Frame

• Hot glue gun

Directions:

1. Using pruning shears, cut pine cones in half or thirds, depending on the size of the pine cone. If fir cones are dried, you can easily twist them apart. Fresh cones will need to be cut into pieces using pruners.