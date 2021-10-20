This Halloween, limit candy consumption in children to avoid tooth decay

Do not dip your child’s pacifier in honey, syrup or any sugary substance to encourage him or her to take it, and remember that a bottle or sippy cup is not a substitute for a pacifier. Additionally, your child should not go to bed or play with a bottle.

Limit the amount of sugar your child consumes. After 12 months of age, your child should drink only water between meals. Juices and milk contain sugar that can lead to acid formation. For this reason, among others, it is recommended that children consume no more than 4 ounces of juice a day.

Clean your child’s mouth after every feeding. Before teeth are visible, this can be done using gauze or a wash cloth dampened with warm water. When teeth begin to appear, usually around 6 months of age, transition to brushing teeth twice a day using a drop of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice). Your child should be supervised while brushing teeth until you can trust that he or she will not swallow the toothpaste.

Do not clean anything that will go in your child’s mouth using your saliva. When a pacifier or spoon falls to the ground, it can be tempting to take one for the team and clean it with your mouth. However, this is discouraged since an adult mouth has bacteria that a baby’s mouth does not.

How is tooth decay treated?