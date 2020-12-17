This holiday season, please don’t ask people when they are going to have kids

Like most children who want to be writers when they grow up, I loved Harriet the Spy.
As a curious child who spent hours filling her notebooks with stories, Harriet M. Welsch immediately appealed to me. I related to her desire to observe (read: spy on) her neighbors, family and friends, and then methodically record her findings.
Basically, like Harriet, I too, was deeply nosey.
So naturally, I grew up and became a reporter so I could be paid to chronicle the lives of others. Finally, I could be nosey with impunity. I could ask people all sorts of questions and they would have to answer because I had a reporter’s notebook, a tiny recorder and a byline.
Though I’m shy and introverted, I love asking people questions because, like Harriet, I find people fascinating. I genuinely want to know how their day is going, what they want to do with their life, what their favorite movie is, what their Hogwarts house is and why, etc., ad nauseam, forever.
I want to know everything about everyone, all the time.
But even I, in my infinite nosiness, know that there are some questions you really shouldn’t ask people.
With the holidays coming up, it seemed like a good time to ask people to please not ask others when or if they are going to have children.
I had my first child this year at the age of 33 and I had been married for almost 10 years at that point. You can imagine how often I had been asked some variation of, “When are you going to have kids already?”
Hint: it was a lot. Most of the time, this question was asked by people who barely knew me and probably had no actual interest in the answer.
For many years, this question was just a nuisance to me, as having children simply wasn’t on my radar at the time. But when I had health problems for years just as it felt like everyone around me was starting to have children, the question stopped just being a nuisance.
It started to hurt.
For health reasons, having children myself did not seem like a possibility at the time. And though I know there are lots of other ways to have children that wouldn’t require to me do the physical side of it and I was very interested in those ways, too, I hadn’t had the time or energy to look into those avenues yet. That made answering the “When are you going to have kids?” question in an easy, breezy way much harder.
To make things easier on myself, I started to do what I imagine a lot of people do when they want to have children but, for a variety of reasons, it isn’t working out as they planned: I pretended I didn’t want them.
This made dealing with the questions easier. I would simply say some variation of, “I don’t want kids, thanks” with as much of a sense of humor as I could muster and change the subject.
Then I would cry in the car on the way home.
I don’t think I’m not alone in that.
No matter how calm, cool and collected people may appear on the outside, you never know what they’re going through. Despite what society seems to want us to believe, having children exactly when and how you planned isn’t a given. Some people simply don’t want kids — and that’s perfectly fine. And other people desperately want children but, for a variety of complicated and often painful reasons, it doesn’t work out for them as they had hoped.
The “when are you going to have kids?” question is not a simple one for everyone. If people want to talk about it, they can and should, but they should be allowed to broach the subject in whatever way is most comfortable for them.
This has been a hard year and a simple way to make it a little easier is to stop asking couples this question. That’s why I encourage all of us to please keep our nosiness in check at our holiday parties this year, even if they are just happening on Zoom.
You might make someone’s holiday happier.
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
