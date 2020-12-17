This holiday season, please don’t ask people when they are going to have kids

I had my first child this year at the age of 33 and I had been married for almost 10 years at that point. You can imagine how often I had been asked some variation of, “When are you going to have kids already?”

Hint: it was a lot. Most of the time, this question was asked by people who barely knew me and probably had no actual interest in the answer.

For many years, this question was just a nuisance to me, as having children simply wasn’t on my radar at the time. But when I had health problems for years just as it felt like everyone around me was starting to have children, the question stopped just being a nuisance.

It started to hurt.

For health reasons, having children myself did not seem like a possibility at the time. And though I know there are lots of other ways to have children that wouldn’t require to me do the physical side of it and I was very interested in those ways, too, I hadn’t had the time or energy to look into those avenues yet. That made answering the “When are you going to have kids?” question in an easy, breezy way much harder.

To make things easier on myself, I started to do what I imagine a lot of people do when they want to have children but, for a variety of reasons, it isn’t working out as they planned: I pretended I didn’t want them.