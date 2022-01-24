 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This hot meal is just the ticket after a cold day on the slopes
0 Comments

This hot meal is just the ticket after a cold day on the slopes

  • 0

A big pot of chicken and noodle soup sounds perfect after a busy day of sledding.

We found a super easy recipe that’s a breeze to throw together when you get home. Pair it with a salad and a loaf of bread and you have a delicious meal in minutes.

You can start warming the kiddos up first with a yummy cup of hot cocoa. The more marshmallows, the better!

If there are a few adults in the party, they can cozy up to a hot toddy.

Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients:

• Two 6-ounce cans of shredded chicken

• 2 cubes chicken bouillon

• 4 cups water

• 3-ounce package of creamy chicken ramen noodles with seasoning packet, divided

• 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

• 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped

• 1 cup milk

• 4 carrots, chopped

• 4 stalks celery, chopped

• 1 cup frozen peas

• 1 cup frozen corn

• ½ onion, chopped

Directions:

Place chicken, bouillon and water in a four-cup measuring cup; microwave on high for five minutes. Add ramen noodle seasoning packet, poultry seasoning, parsley and milk. Pour chicken mixture and vegetables into a Dutch oven; boil for 5 to 7 minutes. Break ramen noodles in half and add. Boil for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat and serve within 5 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Hot Chocolate

Start with your basic hot chocolate mix. Then, if you like, you can add a few twists.

Coconut white chocolate

• 2 tablespoons of white chocolate chips

• 2 teaspoons shredded coconut

• 1 cup milk

Caramel

• 2 tablespoons of milk chocolate chips

• 1 tablespoon caramel sauce

• 2 tablespoons of heavy cream

• 1 cup milk

Peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons of milk chocolate chips

• 1 tablespoon peanut butter

• 1 tablespoon heavy cream

• 1 cup milk

Spiked Cider (for the adults!)

• ½ cup of hot apple cider

• 2 ounces of Tuaca (Italian brandy liqueur)

• Cinnamon stick

Bring the apple cider and cinnamon stick to a boil. Add Tuaca at the end. You can also make a cinnamon apple version by using 2 ounces of Fireball cinnamon whisky instead of Tuaca.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert