This hot meal is just the ticket after a cold day on the slopes

A big pot of chicken and noodle soup sounds perfect after a busy day of sledding.
We found a super easy recipe that’s a breeze to throw together when you get home. Pair it with a salad and a loaf of bread and you have a delicious meal in minutes.
You can start warming the kiddos up first with a yummy cup of hot cocoa. The more marshmallows, the better!
If there are a few adults in the party, they can cozy up to a hot toddy.
Chicken noodle soup
Ingredients:
• Two 6-ounce cans of shredded chicken
• 2 cubes chicken bouillon
• 4 cups water
• 3-ounce package of creamy chicken ramen noodles with seasoning packet, divided
• 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
• 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 cup milk
• 4 carrots, chopped
• 4 stalks celery, chopped
• 1 cup frozen peas
• 1 cup frozen corn
• ½ onion, chopped
Directions:
Place chicken, bouillon and water in a four-cup measuring cup; microwave on high for five minutes. Add ramen noodle seasoning packet, poultry seasoning, parsley and milk. Pour chicken mixture and vegetables into a Dutch oven; boil for 5 to 7 minutes. Break ramen noodles in half and add. Boil for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat and serve within 5 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Hot Chocolate
Start with your basic hot chocolate mix. Then, if you like, you can add a few twists.
Coconut white chocolate
• 2 tablespoons of white chocolate chips
• 2 teaspoons shredded coconut
• 1 cup milk
Caramel
• 2 tablespoons of milk chocolate chips
• 1 tablespoon caramel sauce
• 2 tablespoons of heavy cream
• 1 cup milk
Peanut butter
• 2 tablespoons of milk chocolate chips
• 1 tablespoon peanut butter
• 1 tablespoon heavy cream
• 1 cup milk
Spiked Cider (for the adults!)
• ½ cup of hot apple cider
• 2 ounces of Tuaca (Italian brandy liqueur)
• Cinnamon stick
Bring the apple cider and cinnamon stick to a boil. Add Tuaca at the end. You can also make a cinnamon apple version by using 2 ounces of Fireball cinnamon whisky instead of Tuaca.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,