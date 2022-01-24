This hot meal is just the ticket after a cold day on the slopes

A big pot of chicken and noodle soup sounds perfect after a busy day of sledding.

We found a super easy recipe that’s a breeze to throw together when you get home. Pair it with a salad and a loaf of bread and you have a delicious meal in minutes.

You can start warming the kiddos up first with a yummy cup of hot cocoa. The more marshmallows, the better!

If there are a few adults in the party, they can cozy up to a hot toddy.

Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients:

• Two 6-ounce cans of shredded chicken

• 2 cubes chicken bouillon

• 4 cups water

• 3-ounce package of creamy chicken ramen noodles with seasoning packet, divided

• 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

• 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped

• 1 cup milk

• 4 carrots, chopped

• 4 stalks celery, chopped