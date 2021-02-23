This kid's time capsule was a fun idea but a total disaster

This project was doomed from the start. Even if he had been able to break into the frozen snow-covered ground, his chosen “capsule” vessel was not exactly time-wear worthy. But it got me thinking. Maybe putting together a family time capsule was a pretty good idea.

A quick Google search and — voila! — it came as no surprise that Amazon is the online purveyor of several capsule containers. You can go as fancy as an anti-corrosion, waterproof stainless steel model, to a very reasonably-priced airtight screw top plastic jar.

Here in Chicago, our yard is somewhere under a few feet of snow. Even once we managed to drill our way down to the surface, we’d be met with some pretty solidly frozen earth. But putting a time capsule together now is a great indoor cold weather way to creatively pass the time.

Everyone brings what items they’d like to contribute, and the group discusses and decides what is “capsule worthy.” Then, when the ground thaws and the warm weather arrives (sometime around late June/July, right?), we dig a hole together and have a little bon voyage party for our little piece of history.