This March Madness game is a slam dunk for fun

Create your own bit of March Madness with this easy-to-make and fun-to-play basketball and cup game.

Ball and cup game

• White plastic bath cups

• Orange paint

• Black permanent marker

• Orange ping pong balls

• Wood chopsticks or small dowels

• String (friendship bracelet or embroidery floss)

• Long needle

• Hot glue gun

Directions:

1. Paint an orange stripe around the rim of the white plastic cup.

2. With the black permanent marker, draw diagonal lines one direction all the way around the cup. Then draw them the other direction all the way around the cup.

3. With the black Sharpie, draw basketball lines on the orange ping pong ball. (Our ping pong balls had a logo on them. Fingernail polish remover took it off.)

4. Cut a piece of string about 18 inches long.

5. Thread a long needle with the string and tie a knot in one end. Push the needle through the middle of the cup and out the bottom.

6. Push the needle completely through the ping pong ball and tie off at the end.

7. Cut your chopstick or dowel into 6-inch pieces.

8. Using the needle, carefully make a hole — slightly smaller than the chopstick — about 1/3 of the way up the side of the cup. Insert the stick into the hole.

9. Carefully put a small amount of hot glue on the hole on the inside of the cup. You can also put a little on the outside edge. Position the stick so it’s straight out of the cup. Let glue harden.

10. Play with the basketball cup and ball craft by trying to swing the ball into the cup.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.