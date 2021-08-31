This mom doesn't shy away from giving her kids tough chores. Here's why

Standing in the middle of piles and piles of laundry this summer that weren’t getting done because of how busy our schedule was, I had an epiphany.

“These aren’t my clothes. I don’t have to wash them. Or dry them. Or fold them and put them away.”

With five kids between the ages of 4 and 14, I have spent a large portion of my adult life washing and folding other people’s clothes. Laundry isn’t a task I enjoy on a good, low-key day, but in the middle of hectic kid schedules and work deadlines, I don’t just hate it. I don’t have time for it.

So I left the laundry room, called a family meeting around our kitchen table and empowered my children to take ownership of their wardrobe.

My parenting philosophy in general is that kids need more responsibility — not less. These precious babes of ours will be adults a lot longer than they’ll be kids in the safety of our homes. It’s our job as parents to prepare them for the real world. I want my children to leave my house knowing how to cook, clean, pay bills and do taxes. I want their education to be fully complete. They might go to college to learn their vocation, but in my house, they’ll learn all the other necessary skills to succeed as grownups.