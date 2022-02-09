This mom is full of love — just not for Valentine's Day. Here's why.

My daughter, however, came home that afternoon with an oversized bag of goodies. Chocolate and candies were expected. What I didn’t expect was the amount of money parents spent on useless stuff. She excitedly pulled toy after toy out of her bag gifted to her by classmates. There was Play-Doh, slime, superhero masks and a million other little things she did not need.

Did this make her day? Yes. Did she play with any of it? Barely. Like most toys, it was used for five minutes and then quickly became clutter in my home.

I couldn’t believe Valentine’s Day had turned into this. What happened to the good old days of giving everyone in class a card? Aren’t we all putting undo pressure on each other by spending a ridiculous amount of money on things our children don’t need?

In my desire to go back to simpler times, I’m pushing back this Valentine’s Day. If you’re in my daughter’s class, your child will receive a JoJo Siwa card and a pencil. And if your child is in my son’s class, they’ll receive a card along with a superhero sticker.

In the words of Demi Lavato, "Sorry, not sorry."