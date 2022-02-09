This mom is full of love — just not for Valentine's Day. Here's why.

I used to love Valentine’s Day.
I was that girl who completely bought into the commercialized celebration of love. I was sappy, love-struck and wanted all the useless items associated with this day. Bring on the chocolate, flowers and overpriced hallmark cards.
I was all in.
Now that I’m a mom, you may as well call me Cupid’s nemesis. While my heart may have doubled in size, I can’t stand Valentine’s Day and the pressure it puts on parents.
There. I said it — and it felt lovely!
I can’t decide what bothers me more about Valentine’s Day. The fact that it’s another day to fill our children with an insane amount of sugar, or that it’s yet another holiday that completely falls on moms to purchase, plan and do.
Last year, I went above and beyond (or so I thought) for my daughter’s class. I purchased Valentine’s Day bags and healthy snacks. My daughter and I spent more than an hour packaging the goodies, decorating with stickers, writing names and tying ribbons on them. I was pleased with the final product — not only did it look adorable, but I was sending kids home with something good for them.
Surely, parents would appreciate this gesture.
My daughter, however, came home that afternoon with an oversized bag of goodies. Chocolate and candies were expected. What I didn’t expect was the amount of money parents spent on useless stuff. She excitedly pulled toy after toy out of her bag gifted to her by classmates. There was Play-Doh, slime, superhero masks and a million other little things she did not need.
Did this make her day? Yes. Did she play with any of it? Barely. Like most toys, it was used for five minutes and then quickly became clutter in my home.
I couldn’t believe Valentine’s Day had turned into this. What happened to the good old days of giving everyone in class a card? Aren’t we all putting undo pressure on each other by spending a ridiculous amount of money on things our children don’t need?
In my desire to go back to simpler times, I’m pushing back this Valentine’s Day. If you’re in my daughter’s class, your child will receive a JoJo Siwa card and a pencil. And if your child is in my son’s class, they’ll receive a card along with a superhero sticker.
In the words of Demi Lavato, "Sorry, not sorry."
Feel free to label me as the lame, boring mom, but I have enough to think about. Making sure every kid in my child’s class has slime to play with is not one of them.
I’m sure Saint Valentine would be tossing in his grave if he knew we were using this holiday to give our kids a sugar high and spend money on useless things we don’t need. Let’s go back to what this holiday was originally intended to be — a day of love.
Use this Valentine’s Day to enjoy some special bonding time with your family and do something your kids will love — whether it’s snuggling on the couch with a movie or making a heart-shaped pizza.
Show your children what love looks like through words, affection and your attention. I think you’ll find they’ll appreciate that more than anything money can buy.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.