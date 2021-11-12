This mom loves watching her own quirky habits show up in her kids

It’s fascinating to see ourselves in our children. Whether they share our eye color, those funny little finger toes or even our laughs, it’s a wild thing to watch which features Mother Nature decides to pass down to our little ones, and which ones she sits on.
But lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about the habits our children do that they picked up from us. Those little things they’ve witnessed us doing and — whether conscious or not — have adopted as their own.
For example, I am a picky eater. I eat like a 6-year-old, and I’m not sorry. Give me hamburgers and chicken nuggets all day, and get that fancy food outta here. One of the things I’m picky about is not liking milk on my cereal. (Rice Krispies are the exception because — duh — the crackling sound.) It seems foolish to me to buy crunchy cereal only to pour liquid upon it and render it absolutely soggy.
What kind of logic is that?
I like a big glass of milk with my cereal, but on the side as I shovel spoonfuls of Fruit Loops into my face hole — not in the bowl.
My children have inadvertently followed in my footsteps. They are huge fans of “dry” cereal, and are adamantly opposed to the pouring of liquid onto the sugary crunch. I am happy they respect my brilliant logic, but I’ll admit to a smidge of guilt for making them abnormal on the breakfast front.
Also, when I eat peanut butter, I don’t like it thick. I apply the thinnest layer possible on toast and sandwiches (because you get all of the flavor, but none of the sticky mouth). Apparently, this is not normal behavior and people like a generous peanut butter layer. Go figure.
It wasn’t until recently, when I saw one of my near-adults making toast, that I realized they appreciate peanut butter restraint, as well. I never meant to pass on my peanut butter methodology, but it just happened.
And my parents passed on their unique habits to me, as well.
It’s recently been brought to my attention that at times, if I have to open a bag of something (gummy bears, Chex Mix, etc.), I go straight to the teeth before even attempting to open with my hands. If you hand me a bag of Twizzlers, odds are good I’m going to open the package with ye ol’ incisors.
How had I never noticed this about myself?
After commiserating with my sister (who also does this) and my mother, we laughingly realized that it was modeled behavior. My mom has Cerebral Palsy and cannot use her left hand, so she learned to adapt by using her teeth to aid in situations where two hands are required. She never taught us this method, but apparently we both soaked up what we saw during our childhood and found her method to be extremely useful.
My father passed down his own eclectic habits, as well.
Last week, I scooped a bowl of vanilla ice cream for myself and was all ready to settle in and bury my face in its deliciousness, when I discovered we were out of chocolate sauce. This might’ve concerned me, but it wasn’t my first rodeo. I was raised by a man who taught me things like Nestle Quik powder, Swiss Miss packets and even malted milk granules can be amazing toppers in a bind.
He also taught me a ketchup sandwich (don’t knock it until you try it) can be tasty in a bind.
What unusual habits do you have that you’ve seen your children mimicking? Or what unique things did your parents do that you catch yourself also doing?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.