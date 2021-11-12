This mom loves watching her own quirky habits show up in her kids

Also, when I eat peanut butter, I don’t like it thick. I apply the thinnest layer possible on toast and sandwiches (because you get all of the flavor, but none of the sticky mouth). Apparently, this is not normal behavior and people like a generous peanut butter layer. Go figure.

It wasn’t until recently, when I saw one of my near-adults making toast, that I realized they appreciate peanut butter restraint, as well. I never meant to pass on my peanut butter methodology, but it just happened.

And my parents passed on their unique habits to me, as well.

It’s recently been brought to my attention that at times, if I have to open a bag of something (gummy bears, Chex Mix, etc.), I go straight to the teeth before even attempting to open with my hands. If you hand me a bag of Twizzlers, odds are good I’m going to open the package with ye ol’ incisors.

How had I never noticed this about myself?