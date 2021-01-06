This mom took time to actually rest. Here's what happened

I told a colleague of mine about this magical experience, and she relayed to me that what had happened was that I had accidentally observed the Norwegian Holiday of Romjul, which is the time between Christmas and New Year that is traditionally set aside for quiet time at home with family and friends. As 2020 entered in, I vowed to take more time for quiet recuperation which, as the year went on, was as faulty a goal as committing to running five days a week.

We all know that 2020 was not particularly without stress or challenges, and even though time at home with our family increased, my to-do list and lack of rest kept pace with any other year, leaving me pretty depleted. It took some convincing, but as the holiday break approached, it was my husband who reminded me about the importance of taking this gift of time to rest. And that's what we did. As soon as the last of the Christmas dishes were put away, I spent another Romjul sleeping, reading and taking long, quiet walks with my dog. I even meditated — twice.

While a week of Romjul may not be realistic, after taking some time to be a little quieter, less busy and move rest up to the top of my list, I'm convinced that the concept of a day of rest here and there is not only a gift but is necessary for me to keep going at the pace I need to.