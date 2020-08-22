This school year, keep pencils organized with this DIY pencil holder

Keep pencils organized and handy this school year with this easy, cute DIY pencil holder.
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
• Air dry clay
• Pencils
• Box cutter or large blade
• Optional: Paint or Sharpie markers
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL DO:
1. Start by rolling a large piece of clay into a ball.
2. Flatten the ball into a dome. You are going to cut away at this later, so make it a little bigger than you think you might need.
3. Start pushing pencils into the ball. TIP: Leave the pencils in as you place them to make sure the holes do not cross.
4. Wiggle and twist each of the pencils to make the hole a little bit larger, then remove the pencils from the clay.
5. With a sharp knife, cut away chunks of the clay at random angles to create a geometric pattern. Continue to cut away every surface of the clay so that nothing is rounded. Make sure the pencil holes are clear of excess clay, and let dry.
6. Once clay is dry, paint as desired (optional). Add your pencils and enjoy!
(Source: linesacross.com)
