This Valentine's Day, surprise your sweeties with festive pancakes

Making a special Valentine’s Day breakfast is a great way to start the day. Your family will light up at the sight of pancakes with a heartfelt message. Serving them with strawberry purée and whipped cream adds a special flair. After trying these pancakes, you may never eat them with syrup again.

What you'll need:

• Pancake mix

• Canned whipped cream

• 20-ounce bag of frozen, unsweetened strawberries (or 20-ounces of fresh strawberries)

• 1/4 cup of sugar

• Freshly squeezed lemon juice, optional

• Squeeze bottle

For the strawberry purée:

1. Place the unsweetened frozen strawberries in a large bowl and thaw. This may take a few hours.

2. Once thawed, put the strawberries and their juice in the bowl of a food processor or blender and process the berries until they are puréed.

3. Pour the purée into a 2-cup measuring cup. You should have about 1¼ cups of purée. Add ¼ cup sugar and stir until dissolved.