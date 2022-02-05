This Valentine's Day-themed game is all X's and O's

There are no shortage of games, crafts and goodies when it comes to Valentine’s Day. But one that combines them all is this simple, yet fun Valentine’s Day tic-tac-toe snack game.

You get the fun of making it, playing it and, once finished, eating it.

Valentine’s Day Tac-Tac-Toe

Supplies:

• Graham crackers

• Frosting

• Candy hearts in two colors

• Piping bags

Directions:

1. Carefully cut graham crackers in half to form a square.

2. Get a piping bag ready. Heat up some canned frosting in the microwave for about 30 seconds and then put a few spoonfuls into the piping bag.

3. Carefully pipe out a tic-tac-toe board on your graham cracker. Once you’re done, you’re ready to play!

4. Taking turns, use the candy hearts to play the game.

5. Once you’re done playing, enjoy! (Extra game boards are encouraged.)

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.