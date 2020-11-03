This winter, deck the boughs with bird seed ornaments

These birdseed ornaments are designed for hanging, so be sure to pick a spot where you can watch the activity for hours (or several minutes) on end. The whole family is sure to be entertained!

BIRD SEED ORNAMENTS

• 2 cups birdseed

• 2/3 cup water

• 2 packets unflavored gelatin

• Cookie cutters with deep edges

• Straws

• Ribbon or twine

• Cooking spray

Directions:

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat combine water and gelatin. Mix well until gelatin is dissolved.

2. Remove from heat and stir in the birdseed until well-incorporated.

3. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Spray cookie cutters with cooking spray and set on pan.

4. Pour birdseed mixture into each cookie cutter. Pat down the mixture as you go and continue to fill until level with the top of the cookie cutter.