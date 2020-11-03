This winter, deck the boughs with bird seed ornaments

These birdseed ornaments are designed for hanging, so be sure to pick a spot where you can watch the activity for hours (or several minutes) on end. The whole family is sure to be entertained!
BIRD SEED ORNAMENTS
• 2 cups birdseed
• 2/3 cup water
• 2 packets unflavored gelatin
• Cookie cutters with deep edges
• Straws
• Ribbon or twine
• Cooking spray
Directions:
1. In a small saucepan over medium heat combine water and gelatin. Mix well until gelatin is dissolved.
2. Remove from heat and stir in the birdseed until well-incorporated.
3. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Spray cookie cutters with cooking spray and set on pan.
4. Pour birdseed mixture into each cookie cutter. Pat down the mixture as you go and continue to fill until level with the top of the cookie cutter.
5. Insert a straw about a half-inch from the top of the ornament. (This will make a hole so you can hang the ornament.
6. Refrigerate for about an hour or until gelatin is set.
7. Remove cookie cutters and straws. Thread wire, twine or ribbon through hole and tie ends to make a loop.
8. Hang ornament outdoors for birds to enjoy.
An alternate to using a straw for a hanging hole: Fill cookie cutter half way with birdseed mixture. Pack well. Fold an 18-inch piece of twine in half and lay the folded end down the middle of the cookie cutter. Fill the cookie cutter to the top and pack well.
(Source: naturalbeachliving.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
