Three steps families can take to make sure kids know what to do in a carbon monoxide emergency

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas responsible for putting thousands of Americans in the hospital each year. It’s known as “the silent killer” due to its undetectable nature, which is why carbon monoxide alarms are necessary in homes.
But in a survey of Nebraska residents, one Omaha HVAC company found that while Nebraskans generally know what carbon monoxide is, they don’t know how to prepare for it. Most Nebraskans don’t have enough carbon monoxide detectors, don’t test them enough and almost half did not know that they have expiration dates.
Families should take extra care to educate their children on what to do when a carbon monoxide alarm goes off. Young children in particular are vulnerable to carbon monoxide. That’s one reason why the Omaha Fire Department recommends at least one carbon monoxide detector with audible alarms near all bedrooms, and at least one on each story.
Kids may not understand what the alarm means when it goes off or what they should do. That’s why a core piece of any good family plan is a bi-annual drill. Here are three steps you can take to make sure your kids know what to do in a CO emergency.
Step 1: Create the plan
Your kids probably don’t know how dangerous carbon monoxide is, but if you have any school-aged children, they have undoubtedly participated in fire drills. You can use a very similar model with your kids. Your plan should include educating your children about carbon monoxide, show them what the alarms look like, test them and perform a mock evacuation. It also helps to post the plan somewhere visible, like in the hallway outside their rooms. If you have kids who are too young to read, add pictures they can follow along with!
Step 2: Do carbon monoxide drills
Practice makes perfect, as Mom used to say. And you should practice a CO drill twice a year. Daylight savings time is the perfect time to replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide alarms, then test them to make sure they’re still working. Carbon monoxide alarms have expiration dates, so make sure you pay attention to those as well. They will normally be printed on your alarm. Once you test the alarms, practice running outside to a meeting place with your kids, whether that’s a car, your mailbox or the neighbor’s house.
Just like at school, your kids should know the evacuation routes they take in an emergency ahead of time. If you’ve added child locks to doors and windows, you will need to take that into account when you’re teaching your kids the drill. For our kids, we drew a map of the house and they got to color the routes out of the house to safety, then practiced the routes in a (mostly) friendly sibling competition.
Step 3: Call for help
Calling for help is the last step. It’s recommended to call 911 if anyone is displaying symptoms so you can get help immediately. Carbon monoxide poisoning is serious and can lead to long-term complications. If no one is displaying symptoms but the alarms have gone off, call the fire department. And if you can’t leave the home for some reason, call 911, open the doors and windows, and turn off all sources of carbon monoxide like the furnace and other gas appliances. Get your kids as close to fresh air as possible, and preferably outside.
That’s it! You can do this alongside your at-home fire drills. You do remember to do those twice a year as well, don’t you?
Brett Elliott is a dad of three boys, living in Des Moines, IA. He and his wife are expecting another visit from the stork in May 2021. This article was written with the support of The Frazier Company, a local business in Omaha.
