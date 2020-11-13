Three steps families can take to make sure kids know what to do in a carbon monoxide emergency

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas responsible for putting thousands of Americans in the hospital each year. It’s known as “the silent killer” due to its undetectable nature, which is why carbon monoxide alarms are necessary in homes.

But in a survey of Nebraska residents, one Omaha HVAC company found that while Nebraskans generally know what carbon monoxide is, they don’t know how to prepare for it. Most Nebraskans don’t have enough carbon monoxide detectors, don’t test them enough and almost half did not know that they have expiration dates.

Families should take extra care to educate their children on what to do when a carbon monoxide alarm goes off. Young children in particular are vulnerable to carbon monoxide. That’s one reason why the Omaha Fire Department recommends at least one carbon monoxide detector with audible alarms near all bedrooms, and at least one on each story.

Kids may not understand what the alarm means when it goes off or what they should do. That’s why a core piece of any good family plan is a bi-annual drill. Here are three steps you can take to make sure your kids know what to do in a CO emergency.

Step 1: Create the plan