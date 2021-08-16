Time to tailgate with these yummy food-on-a-stick options

• Paper lollipop sticks

• Decorating bag or sandwich bag

• Parchment paper

Directions:

1. Lay out a piece of parchment paper onto a baking sheet and set aside.

2. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat milk chocolate candy melts on 50% power in the microwave for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted.

3. Carefully separate each cookie. Dip the ends of the lollipop sticks into the melted chocolate and place in the center of a cookie half; carefully sandwich the other half on top.

4. Set cookies on the prepared baking sheet and freeze for five minutes to allow the chocolate to harden.

5. Remove from freezer and dunk each cookie into the melted chocolate. Let excess chocolate drip off before returning cookie pop to baking sheet. Freeze for 10-15 minutes to set chocolate.

6. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat white candy melts on 50% power for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted. Pour into a decorating bag or a zip-top sandwich bag.