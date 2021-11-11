Tips for balancing work and home life for busy parents

Keeping a good balance in our lives is what helps us to feel satisfied and happy. When we either choose or are forced to take on two full-time jobs, balance can be difficult. It takes organization and planning to attain a successful balance. It also takes continual adjustment to maintain a healthy balance.

The two full-time jobs that are the most difficult to balance are parenting life and career life. There are many parents who find themselves attempting to do this and sometimes things go well and at other times, not.

There are continual choices to make.

“Should I stay at work and finish the project that is due tomorrow, or go home and deal with the behavior reported by my son’s teacher today?”

“I have a presentation at the staff meeting this morning and my second grader woke up with a fever and a rash.”

Both scenarios will test the balance between work-life and parent-life. When attempting to balance and make the right choices, it helps to consider the possible outcomes if one is chosen over the other.

The choice must be parent-life. Helping your son learn to behave in a more acceptable way in school is something he will carry with him the rest of his life. Our children must know that they are important to us.