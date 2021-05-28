Tips for cleaning out and organizing your family's garage

During the winter we pull into the garage and quickly close the door. Now that the temperatures have risen, we might linger a little longer. When we do that, we start to notice how messy things have become.

One of the biggest obstacles to having a clean garage is deciding what to do with the stuff in the space.

You can do an online search for options to dispose of metal and chemicals. There are also services that, for a fee, will take everything away for you and do the recycling and donating of items. This can be a quick way to get rid of items if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

To start the garage cleanup, sort all items into groups:

1. Keep

2. Trash

3. Donate

4. Recycle

5. Belongs somewhere else

6. Belongs to someone else

The keep items can stay in their current location for now.

One thing I’ve learned over the years is to put the trash, donate and recycle items in different packaging. Have clear bags, black bags and/or white bags available throughout the process.