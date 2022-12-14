Tips for dealing with holiday stress

Most people’s childhood memories of the holidays are pretty special. Christmas trees, Santa Claus, TV specials, classic Christmas movie marathons, brightly-lit homes, homemade cookies, and dreams of opening the perfect present, all made it a magical time of the year as a child.

Back then, you were on the receiving end of all that holiday joy. As an adult, you now find yourself responsible for a to-do list that you feel must be done in order to make everyone else’s holiday shiny and bright. The holidays haven’t changed: but you certainly have.

First — Why are people stressed during such happy times?

• Holiday functions: Juggling your usual daily activities can be stressful, but adding additional get-togethers with family, friends, work, church and school, can fill up your calendar quickly.

• Holiday cooking: More gatherings, equals more food preparation, and more grocery shopping. People are often overwhelmed not only with what food to make, but the amount of cooking can be expensive and tiring.

• Holiday gifts: Besides budgeting financially for gift giving, it also takes time to think of gift ideas, shop, wrap the gift, ship the gift, etc.

• Holiday health: Late nights, multiple activities, and long lists of things to get done can certainly be stressful. Stress can impact sleep and eating patterns which can leave you feeling tired and worn out if you aren’t careful.

• Holiday tension: Stress, lack of sleep, and generally feeling overwhelmed can often create disagreements, frustrations and resentments between family members.

What can you do to help ease some of the holiday stress for yourself and your family?

• Family schedule: Post a calendar of upcoming events where everyone can clearly see it. Not having to remind everyone else what is going on each day is one less item for you to do.

• Make lists: Make individual lists for groceries, gifts, cleaning, decorating, etc. This can take that stress out of your head and organize it on paper. Check marks for completing tasks can be very rewarding during stressful times!

• Watch your budget: Put a limit on your spending, and don’t feel like you have to buy spectacular presents. Model for your family that gifts aren’t the only reason for the season.

• Share the load: Ask for help in advance — before you are stressed. Make to-do lists for your family members. You don’t need to do it all!

• Minimize your demands on yourself and others: Be realistic, simplify — enjoy the season.

• Don’t expect perfection from yourself or others: Something is going to go wrong this season. Be ready for mishaps, fix what you can, and don’t let imperfections spoil the celebration.

• Keep the peace: Avoid arguments. Seek forgiveness. Don’t bring up past grudges. Don’t criticize. Bite your tongue. Relax. Enjoy your family.

Your goal for the holidays should be to enjoy yourself, and to share happiness with your family and those around you. Create warm memories for your family now, so they too can look back on holidays as being a “magical” time. Happy Holidays!