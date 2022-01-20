Tips for getting kids to help around the house more

• What should you do when your children doesn’t want to help and begins to whine? Stay calm. Three deep breaths should do the trick. Next, tell your child to sit in the take-time-to-think chair. There they can think about a better way to respond to your instructions by looking at you, saying okay and doing what was asked right away. Once they are ready, repeat the instruction.

School-aged kids

• Spoonful of sugar: This time-tested program shows using a four-praise-to-one-chore instruction ratio often increased cooperation. This may not work for every kid. But, it’s worth a try for every parent.

• Supply and demand: Our children get hundreds of instructions a day from adults. Increase the likelihood that your child will do what you ask by sandwiching your chore instructions between the things your child wants and is willing to earn to get. For example, your child asked to go out to play with friends. Say, “Before I answer your request, I have a request. Go in your room and put all your clothes not hung up or in drawer in the hamper before this timer goes off. If you beat the clock, you can earn time with your friends.”