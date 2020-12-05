Tips for getting the entire family to help keep the pantry organized

3. Avoid stockpiling. This is where many families get snagged. The more stuff you have, the harder it is to stay on top of what you have and where things are. It is tempting to stock up because the tendency is to assume that the more you buy, the greater the likelihood that you will always have on hand what you need when you need it. But believe it or not, the opposite is actually true. The simpler you keep your pantry, the more control you will have over your inventory. Knowing what you have in your pantry, where it’s located and what you are out of is the key to keeping it organized. Once you lose control of this, everyone, including you, will stop knowing where to put or find things. Once this happens, everyone gives up and things start getting tossed wherever.

4. Keep it together. Avoid having so much food surplus that you have to store it in more than one place like a storage room or basement. Before you know it, you will forget what you have and you will end up with expired food on your hands. It is best to keep all of your food in one location in your kitchen. If this is impossible because your pantry is too small, store a specific food category in a kitchen cabinet. For example, all canned foods. Keep everything else in the pantry.