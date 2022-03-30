Tips for getting your seasonal allergies under control

​​​​​​​​​​The ​freshly mowed grass and hand-cut flowers often aren't only a sight to see, but an eye sore if you have spring and summer allergies.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is caused by outdoor allergens. It is more prevalent in the spring, summer and fall months due to heavier pollen and mold counts.

If you've got seasonal allergies, it's likely you've experienced one or more symptoms, which include itchy, red and watery eyes, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, headaches, a sore, itchy throat, throat clearing and fatigue.​

Sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and a cold. After all, the symptoms associated with both are often very similar. So how do you know the difference? One of the biggest indicators that you have allergies is if your symptoms last longer than 10 days. If that's the case, you may be experiencing symptoms of an allergy.

So, what causes an allergic reaction?

Allergies work similar to how your body reacts when you get a cold. When your body comes in contact with a bacteria or virus, the body reacts by trying to fight off the harmful intruder. Likewise, when someone who is allergic to pollen or mold comes in contact with their allergen, the body tries to attack it by releasing histamine and other allergic mediators. This attack is called an allergic reaction.

How can you treat seasonal allergies?

The best defense against allergies is to avoid the allergen. But since it's not possible to always stay indoors, there are several things you can do to help yourself or a family member who is suffering from seasonal allergies.

• Keep windows shut as much as possible, especially on dry, windy days or when the pollen count is high.

• Drive with the windows closed and the air conditioning on in the car.

• Allergy-proof your yard by eliminating offending plants and stay off freshly mowed lawns.

• Keep pets outside since they can track pollen inside. Of course, this might not be possible. If that's the case, at least keep them out of your bedroom and wipe down their fur after they’ve been outdoors

• Change your clothing after playing or working outside.

• Bathe or at least wash your hands after being outside.

• Dry your clothes inside with a vented dryer, not on an outdoor clothesline.

Depending on the severity of your allergies, over-the-counter medications may help provide some relief. If the symptoms become worse or bothersome, your primary physician or an allergy physician may recommend oral medications, nasal sprays, eye drops or allergy shots.

Always consult with your physician before you begin a medication. If you have questions or concerns about outdoor allergies, contact your primary physician.

***

For more information about Boys Town Pediatrics, click here.