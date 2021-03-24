Tips for getting your seasonal allergies under control

​​​​​​​​​​The ​freshly mowed grass and hand-cut flowers often aren't only a sight to see, but an eye sore if you have spring and summer allergies.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is caused by outdoor allergens. It is more prevalent in the spring, summer and fall months due to heavier pollen and mold counts.

If you've got seasonal allergies, it's likely you've experienced one or more symptoms, which include itchy, red and watery eyes, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, headaches, a sore, itchy throat, throat clearing and fatigue.​

Sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and a cold. After all, the symptoms associated with both are often very similar. So how do you know the difference? One of the biggest indicators that you have allergies is if your symptoms last longer than 10 days. If that's the case, you may be experiencing symptoms of an allergy.

So, what causes an allergic reaction?