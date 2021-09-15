Tips for helping kids prevent sport injuries this school year

All sports – whether competitive, recreational, seasonal or year-round – can pose a risk of an injury, especially when associated with a team sport or activity involving physical contact.

The most common sports injuries are sprains, strains and stress fractures caused by excessive pressure to the body. Here are some tips to prevent injuries and to promote an optimal sports experience for your child.

• Warm up, train and condition consistently. Make it a routine to warm up and stretch properly to maintain flexibility before starting activities. Stretch the muscles and allow at least 30 seconds in each stretching position. Once the muscles are properly stretched, warm up with jumping jacks, walking or running for about three to five minutes. If your child has not been consistently active, condition the body and train the muscle groups used for the particular sport as soon as possible.