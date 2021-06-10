Tips for how families can learn to better communicate with each other

To quickly recap, pay attention to how you’re describing your experience of another person’s behavior. Try to be more accurate with descriptors such as timing, duration and setting. For example, if a child’s lying behavior is typically more commonly related to homework and when there is something the child would rather be doing instead of homework, the focus of the conversation needs to be on that specific pattern, not the child’s character or personality traits.

When considering who communicates effectively, most experts would agree that people respond best to statements that have low levels of blame laden within them. When you’re feeling reactive, betrayed or hurt by something, it’s very hard not to assert blame. The blame to the other may be very much deserved. Within family relationships, I see parents and children replicate cycles of blaming others for emotions: “He made me sad.” “She made me mad.” “My brother makes me so frustrated.” To symbolize the ineffectiveness of these statements, I often give the metaphor of pulling from a tub of goo. When you’re ready to blame someone else for how you’re feeling, you pretend you are pulling a ball of goo out and you fling it on your family member. I then ask the family member how that would feel. Most of them would say “gross,” “annoyed,” and “irritated.” When I ask if they could think clearly with a blob of goo stuck on them, most would say “no.”