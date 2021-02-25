Tips for how families can prepare for the 'what ifs' together

— What if we can’t get water out of the faucet or flush the toilet during a storm?

— What if it is dark and we have no way of walking around the house without bumping into something?

— What would we do if we have all this time on our hands and can’t go anywhere?

As a family, begin to think of answers to these questions. Get everyone involved so the whole family is working together to prepare for those “what ifs." Assign certain family members to take responsibility for doing things like checking the charge on everyone’s electronics before bed. Another person can make sure flashlights all have working batteries in them and are placed around the home. Someone else can make sure candles and matches are available and in safe holders. With help, empty bottles and buckets can be filled with water and set in the bathroom and kitchen in case they are needed. The outdoor grill can be checked for a full tank of propane for cooking.

And don't forget to add in some fun. Playing cards and board games by candlelight only adds to the adventure. Perhaps a slumber party where everyone gathers in the Living room to sleep one of the nights would be a fun experience.