Tips for how families can prepare for the 'what ifs' together

As parents, the word “surviving” comes to mind many times. Whether we have a new baby who keeps us up night after night, or someone has lost a job and money is tight. The neat thing is, usually we do survive one way or another and learn from the process.
This time of year, we're once again wondering if we will be able to survive. Can we survive the cold or the disruption it's caused, including school being cancelled, cars not starting and furnaces not working properly? It can be a challenge, but thinking about how to prepare for what may happen can ease the anxiety in the entire family and better ensure your survival.
Back in the day, when there were no cell phones or road-side assistance, a family never got into their vehicle without an emergency kit. This included things like a candle, matches, snacks, water and first aid supplies. There were extra blankets and warm clothing including footwear in case we had to get out and walk.
Although things are very different now, a winter storm can relieve us of our electronic devices, our heat, our ability to cook and keep warm and our water supply if we're not careful.
A great way to have your family prepare for such situations is to plan and talk about the “what ifs.” Prepare some “what if” questions and ask your family things like:
— What if, during the night, the electricity goes off and your phone is not charged?
— What if we can’t get water out of the faucet or flush the toilet during a storm?
— What if it is dark and we have no way of walking around the house without bumping into something?
— What would we do if we have all this time on our hands and can’t go anywhere?
As a family, begin to think of answers to these questions. Get everyone involved so the whole family is working together to prepare for those “what ifs." Assign certain family members to take responsibility for doing things like checking the charge on everyone’s electronics before bed. Another person can make sure flashlights all have working batteries in them and are placed around the home. Someone else can make sure candles and matches are available and in safe holders. With help, empty bottles and buckets can be filled with water and set in the bathroom and kitchen in case they are needed. The outdoor grill can be checked for a full tank of propane for cooking.
And don't forget to add in some fun. Playing cards and board games by candlelight only adds to the adventure. Perhaps a slumber party where everyone gathers in the Living room to sleep one of the nights would be a fun experience.
We can not only survive with preparation, but we can make it a family experience to remember and pass on to our kids so they will know what to do when the “what ifs” occur.
***
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.