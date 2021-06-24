Tips for how to protect your hearing this summer

It's summertime! That means many families will be enjoying activities such as music concerts, amusement park adventures, fireworks and lawn and gardening projects.

But beware, these activities can be dangerous to your family’s hearing.

One in 10 Americans experiences hearing loss that affects his or her ability to understand normal speech. The good news is noise-induced hearing loss is preventable. Below are some precautions to take against harmful and excessive noises to help ensure that you hear sounds for a lifetime.

• Volume, time and location. As sound gets louder, the amount of listening time should be reduced. Prolonged exposure will damage hearing and may lead to ringing in the ears. Avoid listening to devices at full volume and take frequent breaks if doing so. If an option, choose outdoor venues versus indoor venues as sound levels tend to be lower in these environments.