Tips for making space for anxiety — whether you're a child or a parent

Well folks, it was a year. Last year seemingly played out like a poorly-written soap opera — packed with drama but lacking any clear story line or sense of what is coming next. And now, as COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, there exists a renewed uncertainty about what the next few months holds for us. Uncertainty, lack of control, mixed with some perceived threats to our safety and well-being make for a powerful recipe for increasing anxiety.
What is anxiety and why do I have it?
Anxiety is our body’s natural response to things that are scary and/or stressful. These can be things we’re worried about in the future, in the present moment and even in the past.
Anxiety often gets a bad reputation, and it’s easy to see why: It feels terrible. Anxiety has the power to wreck our concentration, make us feel irritable and exhausted, and can force us to imagine possible worst-case scenarios while selectively “hiding” from us any evidence that things might actually turn out “okay.” It can also come with a whole mix of physical symptoms like restlessness, insomnia, nausea, sweating, heart racing, shortness of breath and dizziness.
So, what’s the deal? Why haven’t we gotten rid of anxiety?
Well, the answer is complicated by the fact that anxiety is quite useful for our survival. Within each one of us, there is a complicated network of organs, hormones and brain cells that create that dreadful feeling of anxiety in order to alert us of potentially dangerous or threatening things in our environment, and then motivate us to find safety.
Ultimately, this anxiety system in our bodies operates much like a smoke detector in that its job is to use unpleasant tactics (loud, distressing alarm) to alert us of danger (fire). That alarm is great for when the kitchen’s on fire, but far less useful and much more disruptive when it goes off after lighting a candle or for no clear reason at all. So while we don’t necessarily want to get rid of our anxiety altogether, it’s legitimate to want our anxiety to better “match” the actual danger of the situation or threat.
Anxiety and kids
The fact that we can sense danger is somewhat of a superpower. However, like any superpower, we first need to learn how to use it — and adults play an important role in that facilitating learning:
» Modeling good behavior. If our children sense that we are anxious or worried about something (which they can often do pretty well), we can model appropriate labeling of anxiety and subsequent coping.
For example, “I snapped earlier because I was feeling a little anxious about whether or not you’d have in-person school this week. After taking a few deep breaths, I’m feeling a little better even though we still don’t know the answer.”
» Encourage brave behavior. As adults, we will likely feel pulled to “take away” our children’s anxiety because it can be distressing for us to watch. Before taking away this anxiety for them, think about if there’s a teachable moment for them to learn about their anxiety and reward brave behavior! We certainly don’t want to teach them avoidance if it’s something they don’t need to avoid.
For example, if my child is afraid to go in the other room by themselves (and the room is not actually dangerous to them), I might label for them that their anxiety alarm is sensing danger that is not actually there, and have them practice longer and longer periods of time in that room alone so their anxiety alarm can learn that they are not in danger.
To make it fun, I might even turn it into a game or challenge where they have different levels to reach reflecting increasing lengths of time in the other room. I would likely use a lot of positive attention (i.e., high fives, labeled praise) as they complete the levels to reinforce their brave behavior while also drawing their attention to how it gets easier after doing it over and over again.
How much is too much?
Like most emotions (sadness, anger), it can be challenging to determine how much anxiety is “too much.” These are best answered in collaboration with a trusted health care provider. In general, if you’re experiencing anxiety most days, nearly every day and/or if it’s significantly interfering with your work, school, relationships or overall well-being, that might be a good sign to talk to someone.
***
Oliver Johnston, M.S., PLMHP, is a clinical therapist at the Boys Town Center for Behavioral Health. He is currently finishing up his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Connecticut, where he conducts research related to mental health across the lifespan including behavioral disorders, parental help-seeking/service use, and effective treatment strategies. For more information about Boys Town, click here.