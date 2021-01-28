Tips for making space for anxiety — whether you're a child or a parent

Ultimately, this anxiety system in our bodies operates much like a smoke detector in that its job is to use unpleasant tactics (loud, distressing alarm) to alert us of danger (fire). That alarm is great for when the kitchen’s on fire, but far less useful and much more disruptive when it goes off after lighting a candle or for no clear reason at all. So while we don’t necessarily want to get rid of our anxiety altogether, it’s legitimate to want our anxiety to better “match” the actual danger of the situation or threat.

Anxiety and kids

The fact that we can sense danger is somewhat of a superpower. However, like any superpower, we first need to learn how to use it — and adults play an important role in that facilitating learning:

» Modeling good behavior. If our children sense that we are anxious or worried about something (which they can often do pretty well), we can model appropriate labeling of anxiety and subsequent coping.

For example, “I snapped earlier because I was feeling a little anxious about whether or not you’d have in-person school this week. After taking a few deep breaths, I’m feeling a little better even though we still don’t know the answer.”