Tips for organizing your kids' winter gear

With kids and cold weather comes winter gear. It’s a lot, it’s bulky and it can be a mess. The month of February — when we’re in the throes of cold weather — is the best time to tackle the mess.

On a snowy day, when the kids are getting ready to go out to play, gather all the hats, gloves, mittens and scarves (plus anything else worn in cold weather). Have the children put on their favorite and warmest gear. Pay attention to what they pass over, then send the kids out to play.

While the kids are outside, gather and bag items they no longer wear or need. Hold back a few items for guests, plus a few items that the kids might wear as they grow. Next, sort the adult items the same way.

Create containers (baskets, boxes or bins) for each type of gear. Adult gear, guest/extra gear and active kid gear. The guest and adult gear can go on a top shelf of your closet; the children’s gear should be where they can reach it.

Consider a separate children’s box for snow gear, along with everyday cold-weather gear. I love having a cubby for each kid but if that’s not possible, an over-the-door pocket shoe organizer works well. Label pockets for each child so that they will know where their stuff belongs.