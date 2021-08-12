Tips for reducing mask meltdowns in kids

Most of us are tired of COVID-19. We really want it to be over. Unfortunately, COVID-19 won’t be over until people stop getting ill and stop dying from it. Kids may give their parents some push-back about not wanting to wear a mask in public places or around their friends who don’t wear masks. Give your kids a gentle reminder. Our planet is running a kind of race. And, like any race, it isn’t over until you cross the finish line. It is human to get# tired during a race. Others in the race might run it differently from us. Still, we are in the same race. We should not give up until we’ve won!