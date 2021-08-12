Tips for reducing mask meltdowns in kids

I was at an event recently and I couldn’t help noticing a mom and her four children. The younger kids were crying uncontrollably about having to wear a mask because their older siblings and mom were not wearing masks.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have been faced with several difficult decision about the safety of their children. Now, with confusion on public safety protocols, the increase in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases and new variants of COVID-19, it’s important for parents to help their children feel safe and understand their families’ expectations about safety.
Here are some tips families with COVID-19 safety rules can use to lessen the tears during this difficult time.
He ain’t heavy, He’s my brother.
Millions of parents have done a great job during the COVID-19 pandemic to help children consider the needs of others over their own comfort. Wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping our distance shows how much we love grandparents, aging aunts and uncles as well as the stranger in the grocery store. These are powerful teaching moments in a child’s altruistic (selfless) development.
There is no time like the past.
Parents can reduce today’s conflicts by using preventive teaching ahead of time to help their children understand and practice cooperative behaviors before they are in certain situations. Waiting until you are in a situation makes it more difficult. Set the expectation ahead of time. Have your children consistently practice it. Children’s past experiences will help them to be more prepared for the future.
Do as I say, not as I do. Does it work?
Parents are the best teachers for their kids. You can help your children feel supported by your own example. If you want your children to wear a mask in crowded or enclosed environments, then the best way to get your kids to buy into this expectation is for you to wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hand as an example.
It’s okay to not be okay.
If your children are feeling anxious about activities or environments that are unfamiliar, or they feel isolated because they are wearing a mask, let them know it’s okay to be honest about their feelings. Talking about feelings helps children know it’s okay to feel anxious and frustrated. It's important for children to learn how to appropriately share their feelings, talk about challenges and practice coping strategies ahead of time to help them work through what might seem like an unfair situation.
Answer the hard questions.
When kids ask us hard questions about COVID-19, there are several ways parents can respond. Three ways to respond is to honestly say:
— “I don’t know, the answer to that question. Let’s look into some proven facts together.”
— “I do know our families’ views on your question. Let’s discuss it and look at other viewpoints as well.”
— “What is your answer to this question? Let’s also talk to someone who might have more insight.”
It ain’t over until it’s over.
Most of us are tired of COVID-19. We really want it to be over. Unfortunately, COVID-19 won’t be over until people stop getting ill and stop dying from it. Kids may give their parents some push-back about not wanting to wear a mask in public places or around their friends who don’t wear masks. Give your kids a gentle reminder. Our planet is running a kind of race. And, like any race, it isn’t over until you cross the finish line. It is human to get# tired during a race. Others in the race might run it differently from us. Still, we are in the same race. We should not give up until we’ve won!
***
Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program. To learn more about Boys Town, click here.