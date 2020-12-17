Tips for supporting a child with seasonal depression

Depression affects kids in a variety of ways. It can be situational or a constant in their life.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that is triggered by changing seasons occurring in the winter and sometimes lingering in the spring. The most common type is winter-onset depression. Individuals may feel moody, have no energy and are unmotivated. While a specific cause is unknown, here are a few factors and causes that may increase a youth’s risk of SAD:

» Gender: SAD is diagnosed more in females than in males.

» Age: Younger individuals have a higher risk of winter SAD.

» Melatonin and Serotonin levels: Reduced sunlight during the winter months can cause a drop in serotonin, which affects mood. The change in season can disrupt the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, as well, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

There are a few things parents can do to help keep depression at bay and help their kids through this challenging time. Here are a few tips:

Implement light therapy for your kids throughout the day