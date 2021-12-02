Tips for supporting a child with seasonal depression

Depression affects kids in a variety of ways. It can be situational or a constant in their life.
Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that is triggered by changing seasons occurring in the winter and sometimes lingering in the spring. The most common type is winter-onset depression. Individuals may feel moody, have no energy and are unmotivated. While a specific cause is unknown, here are a few factors and causes that may increase a youth’s risk of SAD:
» Gender: SAD is diagnosed more in females than in males.
» Age: Younger individuals have a higher risk of winter SAD.
» Melatonin and Serotonin levels: Reduced sunlight during the winter months can cause a drop in serotonin, which affects mood. The change in season can disrupt the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, as well, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.
There are a few things parents can do to help keep depression at bay and help their kids through this challenging time. Here are a few tips:
Implement light therapy for your kids throughout the day
Light therapy is administered by a device that contains white fluorescent light tubes covered with a plastic screen that blocks ultraviolet rays. You can go online and order a light box. Your child can start with 10 minutes a day and go up to 45 minutes a day.
Encourage healthy habits for your kids
Maintain good sleeping, exercise and eating habits, which include sufficient amounts of vitamins and minerals. Get your kids outside at least 20 minutes each day by taking a walk, going to a park, running around in the backyard, etc. This will give them some sunlight every day to raise serotonin levels. Keeping our kids’ bodies active and getting fresh air can improve their moods and help keep feelings of depression at bay.
Be supportive and encourage open communication
Having conversations with kids in more neutral situations about how things make them feel (both positively and negatively) can help them to be able to recognize patterns in their moods. Simply knowing they have someone to talk to can help kids battle feelings of depression. Give them a judgement-free zone to be themselves and talk about what’s bothering them.
Seek additional assistance from a trained professional
If your child feels down for days at a time and can’t get motivated to do activities they normally enjoy, their sleep pattern and appetite has changed, they’re feeling hopeless or are thinking about suicide, consult with your physician and reach out to one of the many resources in the community. Schedule an appointment with a mental health professional or call the Boys Town National Hotline for additional information. Remember you don’t need to tackle this alone.
The more we can do to teach our kids healthy habits and provide structure and support, the more tools they will have to cope with feelings of depression. For more information about parenting a child with depression call the hotline at 1-800-448-3000 or click here.