Tips on handling co-parenting after a split, from a newly-divorced dad

I never planned to be a single parent. Then I became one.

After ending our 11-year marriage, my wife moved out and we entered something called “co-parenting.”

I haven’t traveled far down this surprising fork in the road, but as I progress further, my daughter’s little hand in mine, my mind has been inundated with new thoughts, huge feelings and major changes.

I share a little of my own relatively early experience with any fathers out there who have suddenly sensed they, too, are raising one or more children alone, while their former partner shares duties from afar.

You are grieving. Remember to engage it, not avoid it.

Maybe you initiated the divorce. Maybe it was your former spouse. Regardless, you are grieving. Many men are used to communicating their feelings through humor and anger. I strongly advise that stoicism, aggression and sarcasm are not your friends right now. Whatever you hold inside will find its way out, at the worst time, in the harshest words you never meant to utter — and you can never take them back.