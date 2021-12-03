Tips on handling co-parenting after a split, from a newly-divorced dad

I never planned to be a single parent. Then I became one.
After ending our 11-year marriage, my wife moved out and we entered something called “co-parenting.”
I haven’t traveled far down this surprising fork in the road, but as I progress further, my daughter’s little hand in mine, my mind has been inundated with new thoughts, huge feelings and major changes.
I share a little of my own relatively early experience with any fathers out there who have suddenly sensed they, too, are raising one or more children alone, while their former partner shares duties from afar.
You are grieving. Remember to engage it, not avoid it.
Maybe you initiated the divorce. Maybe it was your former spouse. Regardless, you are grieving. Many men are used to communicating their feelings through humor and anger. I strongly advise that stoicism, aggression and sarcasm are not your friends right now. Whatever you hold inside will find its way out, at the worst time, in the harshest words you never meant to utter — and you can never take them back.
Whatever you are feeling right now is part of the six stages of grief: denial, bargaining, anger, depression, acceptance and meaning. You will not experience these in order, or just once. You will find a meaning to your situation one day and wish there had been a better method of resolving things the next. Your friends will notice that you have perked up and then a moment later, sadness washes over you and you are not sure why.
If you have access to mental health services, a strong and positive support community and other helpful resources, now is the time to use them. Do not grieve alone. Do not take your grief out on your kids or your ex. If you do make that mistake, prepare to own up to your actions and do the reparative work required.
You will be utterly unsure how to see yourself, now that you aren’t a spouse anymore.
When people enter long-term relationships, they grow accustomed to accepting influence from their partner. They learn each other’s quirks and how to navigate through rough situations and unresolvable conflicts.
When that relationship ends, though, you notice how much you changed throughout it — and how much of yourself disappeared in it. Now single after so many years or even decades, you are learning who you are apart from that marriage.
Sadly, this post-divorce reinvention is often framed as a “mid-life crisis,” and people joke about hair treatments, sports cars and younger girlfriends. That’s not exactly what’s happening, although it’s not wholly off the mark either.
You are thrust into a situation in which you must adapt and develop new programming for your life. That means trying new things, going to classes, taking trips, dating, meeting old friends, making new ones and, finally, exploring this new parental relationship with your child(ren).
Like you, they are in a strange new world, and they are looking to you for guidance. While you might not know much about single parenting, you know something about life and it’s through showing grace and kindness toward your child(ren) that you can grow into new people together.
Jack Pryor is an Air Force veteran, a Creighton Master's student in Organizational Leadership, and a father of one daughter. Jack's writing has been published in an anthology and a literary magazine. He posts frequently on Medium, and more of his work can be found at jackrainierpryor.medium.com.