Tips on how to make getting a shot less scary for kids

While no one enjoys getting shots, for some children vaccinations can be a huge cause of fear or anxiety. Not only does their fear of shots make it hard on you as the parent to see them in pain, but, if not resolved, that childhood fear can haunt them when they become an adult, too.
Children do not get over their fear of needles and shots in one night, but how you handle their fear can benefit them in the long run. Boys Town Pediatrics offers these tips to help your child overcome their fear of shots.
1. Tell your child the truth. Telling their child they will not be getting a shot at the doctor’s office when they actually will be can cause a sense of distrust. To help lessen their fear, explain to your child how the shot will help them and that it is not a punishment. Do not lie if your child asks if it will hurt. Instead, respond with, “Yes, but only for a few seconds.”
2. Distract them from the pain. Children associate needles with pain and therefore become afraid. Holding your child’s hand, talking to him/her, making funny faces or simply singing a song will help put him/her at ease and forget the pain.
3. Know when to back down. If your child is in hysterics, it may be best to let the doctor or nurse take over. Kids may overreact to shots if they know they will get a response from their parent. Consider leaving the room briefly or standing in the corner of the room making eye contact with your child. Making eye contact shows support, without getting in the medical professional’s way.
4. Act it out. Before visiting the doctor’s office, role-play. Whether you use a toy medical kit or read a book about the doctor’s office, going through scenarios similar to what will happen will give your child an idea of what to expect. When it is time for the shot, start referencing the book or medical kit and the scenarios of how it happened when reading or playing. The child will remember those times instead of focusing on the needle or the pain.
5. Tell them about the importance of vaccinations. Make sure to talk to your child about why vaccinations and shots are an important part of their childhood health.
Helping your child overcome their fear of needles will not only help make going to the doctor’s office easier on you, but it will also help him or her as an adult.
