Tips to help keep your child safe in a car seat

• Lap-and-shoulder seat belt: When deciding if your child can move out of the booster seat, the AAP encourages parents to ask themselves three questions: 1. Can your child sit against the vehicle seat back with knees bent at the edge of the vehicle seat without slouching and stay in this position comfortably throughout the trip? 2. Does the shoulder belt lie across the middle of the chest and shoulder, not against your child's neck or face? 3. Is the lap belt low and snug across the upper thighs, not your child's abdomen? If the answer to any of these questions is no, your child is not ready to ride without a booster seat. Once the seat belt fits across the hips, pelvis, chest and shoulders properly without a booster, a child can use the seat belt built in to the vehicle on its own. Typically the child is between 8 and 12 years of age and at least 4 feet 9 inches tall.