Tips to help parents figure out if their child has a sinus infection

A sinus infection is not contagious. Your child can return to school or other activities when there is no longer a fever present and he or she begins to feel better. If your child's fever is not gone within 48 hours of taking the first dose of antibiotics or you have other questions, contact your child's physician during office hours. However, if your child experiences redness or swelling around the cheek, on the eyelid or on the forehead, or he or she starts acting very sick, contact a physician immediately.