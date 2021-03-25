Tips to help parents set clear expectations for their children

Often, parents communicate to children what they don’t want them to do instead of setting clear expectations. Providing reasonable expectations makes it easier for children to be successful and helps parents feel less frustrated. So how do we set clear and reasonable expectations for our children?
First, decide what kinds of expectations to set for your children. Below are some categories of expectations and examples.
1. Social: Getting along with others, using greeting and conversation skills, offering to help others and using good manners.
2. Academic: Having good study habits and behavior, attending school regularly and completing homework.
3. Family chores: Cleaning the bedroom, helping at mealtime, picking up after themselves and helping with outside chores.
4. Personal appearance and hygiene: Taking regular shower or baths, wearing clean or appropriate clothing and putting away personal items.
5. Religious: Attending services with the family, praying, volunteering or activities and living up to the family’s religious standards.
Second, consider whether those expectations are reasonable for children’s ages, abilities and resources. Ask yourself these questions: "Have I taught and modeled the expectation or my child?" "Can my child understand the expectation?" "Can my child demonstrate what I expect?"
If the answer is yes to all three of these questions, it is safe to say you have set a reasonable expectation for that child.
Lastly, clarify your expectations to make sure they are clear to your child. You can do this by stating your expectations in a positive way and then following through consistently.
Clear expectations help children understand what they should and shouldn’t do while providing a framework for positive behavior. Even though kids won’t meet your expectations all the time, consistency and patience will pay off in the long run.
Also, remember that parents’ expectations for themselves are just as important. Take time regularly to assess what your expectations are in all aspects of your life, whether it’s parenting, social life, career or even community involvement.
