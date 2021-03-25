Tips to help parents set clear expectations for their children

Often, parents communicate to children what they don’t want them to do instead of setting clear expectations. Providing reasonable expectations makes it easier for children to be successful and helps parents feel less frustrated. So how do we set clear and reasonable expectations for our children?

First, decide what kinds of expectations to set for your children. Below are some categories of expectations and examples.

1. Social: Getting along with others, using greeting and conversation skills, offering to help others and using good manners.

2. Academic: Having good study habits and behavior, attending school regularly and completing homework.

3. Family chores: Cleaning the bedroom, helping at mealtime, picking up after themselves and helping with outside chores.

4. Personal appearance and hygiene: Taking regular shower or baths, wearing clean or appropriate clothing and putting away personal items.

5. Religious: Attending services with the family, praying, volunteering or activities and living up to the family’s religious standards.