Tips to help parents tame those 'terrible twos'

Is your toddler in the phase of having severe mood changes, temper tantrums and meltdowns? Do they like to use the word "no" a lot?

If so, you're likely in the "terrible two" chapter of toddlerhood.

The terrible twos refer to the developmental stage when a toddler transitions from relying on parents to seeking independence. Here are some explanations and advice for parents during this sometimes difficult stage.

What causes the "terrible two" phase a child goes through?

• Entertainment source. Most often, a toddler can feel provoked when an item is taken away. Meltdowns tend to relate to an object or source of fun, such as toys, phones, a television or a gaming device remote.

• Developing milestones. While the terrible twos can be difficult for parents and caregivers to navigate, keep in mind your toddler is developing milestones such as motor, intellectual, social and emotional skills. His or her eagerness to use the word no or control their own motor skills, such as running and jumping in public areas, can lead to expressing angers and emotions with behavior meltdowns when a parent enforces rules and limitations.

How should you, as the parent, react?