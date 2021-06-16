Tips to prevent choking, plus what to do if it happens

Hearing or seeing that a child is choking is a terrifying experience for anyone, but brief choking is actually fairly common for children younger than 3.

Often children will eliminate the airway blockage on their own, but it may give parents peace of mind to know how to avoid choking and when to use emergency action.

Tips to prevent choking:

The best way to prevent choking in young children is to ensure age-appropriate food and play. Your pediatrician will give advice on when to introduce solids, finger food and table food.

Infants as young as 7 to 10 months are ready to start some finger-feeding, and toddlers ages 12 to 15 months usually don’t want any help with feeding.

Regardless of where your child is developmentally, the following are a few things to keep in mind as he or she learns to eat new foods:

• Avoid chewy meat until your child has had molars for a while.

• Do not serve food shaped like a coin, as this is a common type of food to cause choking. For example, if serving a hot dog, split it in fourths length-wise so that it makes four hot dog spears rather than cutting it into little circles.