Tips to prevent wintertime dry skin for the entire family

As the weather gets colder during the fall and winter, your child may see an increase in dry skin. Factors can vary from environmental to medical, including low humidity, exposure to wind, cold weather, eczema, food and other allergies.

Your child may have a variety of triggers, such as certain foods or hygiene products. Try to find what triggers your child’s dry skin to figure out the best solution. Avoiding, eliminating and switching items to a more sensitive product can help. Follow the tips below to help battle dry skin.

Adjust your skincare routine. Cleanse, moisturize, treat and repeat! Use soap or a facial cleanser daily to remove excess dirt and oil. Choose a non-comedogenic or mild product and rinse with warm water. To dry off, pat softly instead of rubbing. Next, use a moisturizer that is oil-free and has at least a 15 SPF to lock in moisture. For extra dry skin, apply an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream. Thicker creams and ointments can help keep moisture for longer periods than regular lotions. Unscented products that are labeled for sensitive skin can also increase effectiveness. Apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin. You may need to repeat during the day.