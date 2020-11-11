Tips to prevent wintertime dry skin for the entire family

As the weather gets colder during the fall and winter, your child may see an increase in dry skin. Factors can vary from environmental to medical, including low humidity, exposure to wind, cold weather, eczema, food and other allergies.
Your child may have a variety of triggers, such as certain foods or hygiene products. Try to find what triggers your child’s dry skin to figure out the best solution. Avoiding, eliminating and switching items to a more sensitive product can help. Follow the tips below to help battle dry skin.
Adjust your skincare routine. Cleanse, moisturize, treat and repeat! Use soap or a facial cleanser daily to remove excess dirt and oil. Choose a non-comedogenic or mild product and rinse with warm water. To dry off, pat softly instead of rubbing. Next, use a moisturizer that is oil-free and has at least a 15 SPF to lock in moisture. For extra dry skin, apply an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream. Thicker creams and ointments can help keep moisture for longer periods than regular lotions. Unscented products that are labeled for sensitive skin can also increase effectiveness. Apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin. You may need to repeat during the day.
Treat acne. If your teen has acne or is prone to breakouts, use a medicated wash with one to two percent salicylic acid, or try benzoyl peroxide as an alternative. These treatments will help prevent new breakouts and may take a couple months for improvements to show. Follow guidelines and use the product routinely for the highest effectiveness. Slight dryness, redness or tightness may occur. If these symptoms continue or worsen, discontinue use and consult your pediatrician. Many teens will still have acne despite this treatment. Follow up with your pediatrician for further care.
Try "wet-to-dry" method for severely dry skin. Apply a generous amount of moisturizer to the affected area with a damp piece of gauze. Wrap a layer of dry gauze over the damp gauze and allow a few hours or overnight treatment. If used nightly, dressings can be applied for around five to 10 days. Routinely switch and apply new gauze.
Check for eczema. A red, extremely itchy rash, called eczema, is common. Eczema can affect children as young as 2 to 6 months through adolescence. It is typically found in the creases of the skin including the elbow, wrists and knees. Eczema tends to run in families and many times has an atopic or allergic basis. If you feel your child may have eczema, contact your physician to see how to approach your child’s specific needs.
Wear appropriate cold-weather clothing. When your child is outside, make sure she's wearing the proper winter clothing including gloves, a hat, a scarf, a coat, pants and socks. Be cautious of thick or scratchy materials that can cause bothersome heat or itchiness.
Get a head start now. Steps to keeping your skin healthy all year include drinking lots of water, using a cool mist humidifier, using mild soaps and detergents, eating healthy foods, taking showers with moderate water temperatures and applying a non-alcohol-based moisturizer.
