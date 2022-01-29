Tips to teach kids the wonders of their ABCs in the comfort of your own home

Teaching the alphabet and the sounds each letter makes is one of Julianne Schmitt's favorite things to do as a kindergarten teacher.

Schmitt, who teaches kindergarten at St. Gerald Catholic School in Ralston, has taught in early primary grades during her nine-year teaching career. Schmitt says there are plenty of things parents can do at home in order to make learning the ABCs fun and to "get the letters and sounds to really stick!"

Below is her advice:

1. "As early as age 2 or 3, children can start recognizing the alphabet and by 4 and 5 start recognizing most letters. Some of the earliest things you can do is find a place to have your children be able to see and touch the alphabet," she said. "Puzzles, placemats and magnetic letters are perfect for this! As they touch the letter, you can tell them what it is and possibly have them repeat it back."

2. "As you drive or walk around town or shop at the supermarket, you can find environmental print — things they recognize (i.e. McDonald’s, Go-Go-Squeeze, Target) — and you can ask if they see what letters and sounds those places and things start with," she said.