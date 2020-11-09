Tired of fighting with picky kids, mom hangs up kitchen apron for awhile

I think every home cook gets to that point of being bored with the usual recipes and are desperate to try something new in the meal lineup. But now my attempts to switch things up are getting panned by the younger members of the household. The latest example of this was about two weeks ago.

Before this recent stretch of warm weather, I was embracing my fall feelings by making some seasonal dishes featuring seasonal ingredients. Namely, mushrooms. One night I whipped up one of my husband's favorites — chicken marsala. A few days later, I whipped up one of my favorites — Aunt Cathleen’s beef stroganoff. Both dishes were delicious, if I do say so myself. But don’t just take my word for it; Peter was also giving me glowing reviews. Then there was the children’s take. Full plates were returned to the kitchen with some notes for the chef that can be summarized in two withering words “Not. Good.”

Apparently, I’m a maniacal dinner dictator since I won’t allow there to be hot dogs, chicken nuggets and quesadillas every night of the week. The only common ground we have as a family is Taco Tuesday, but that’s only one night! What about the other six? There’s only so much push back a mom can take so I’m taking a break.