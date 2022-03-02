Today is National Read Across America Day. Here are 5 books to help you celebrate

When I was 3 years old, I couldn’t have imagined all of the ways technology would integrate into my daily life. I also couldn’t have imagined that my child, who is currently that same age, would have a little device in his hands that allows him to watch videos and play games for as long as his heart desires.

Luckily, despite the fact that many parents, including myself, lean on technology (perhaps a little too much) to entertain our children, traditional books have endured as one of the primary ways I bond with my children and teach them life’s most important lessons.

Today is National Read Across America Day, so I wanted to share my five favorite books to read with my children. Hopefully, you’ll discover a new book to try with your own children that will bring as much joy as each of these books has to our lives.

1. The Classic Book: “The Little Engine that Could,” by Watty Piper. “I think I can, I think I can.” It’s such a simple and iconic phrase from this classic book, which first published in 1930. Yet, after reading it with my parents throughout childhood, it constantly played in my head whenever I encountered challenges. So, when my mother bought the book for my first-born, Austin, I couldn’t wait to read it with him. Luckily, he adored it and even demanded to read it every night for a month straight. There are so many life lessons for children to learn from this book, and now that Austin is 3, he is starting to understand these lessons more.

2. The Imagination Book: “Uni the Unicorn,” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. I discovered this book when my stepdaughter was about 6 and it immediately became one of our favorites. It’s about a little girl who believes in unicorns and, conversely, about a unicorn who believes in little girls. In both of their worlds, they are ridiculed for their “silly” fantasies. However, in the end, they meet each other and find out they were right all along. “Uni the Unicorn” teaches the age-old lesson of embracing your imagination and believing in our dreams. I now read it to Austin often, and there is something magical about reading the same book with him that I read with his big sister years ago.

3. The Personalized Book: “Austin’s Very Own Trucks and Things that Go,” by Maia Haag (Purchased online at I See Me Children’s Books). You can’t buy this one at the store because it was created specifically for Austin online. It was a gift from my brother and sister-in-law on Austin’s first birthday. In the book, animals come together to create his full name, presenting a different car for each letter. Not only does it feature his name, but it teaches him about letters and cars. We also have a book about him and his sister and a book about our entire family. For his third birthday, his best friend gave him a book about their adventures, complete with their pictures and names, and it was his favorite present! I would encourage every parent to look into a personalized book for their child because, long after they are grown up, the book will become a memory they can share with their kids.

4. The Fun Book: “Never Touch a Monster,” by Rosie Greening. I can’t remember how we discovered this book, but Austin took such a liking to it that we’ve since accumulated six books from the series. They’re somewhat nonsensical but interactive and entertaining. You’ll read passages like, “You must never touch a pufferfish in case he’s going to blow. But if it is his birthday, you should stop ad say, ‘Hello!’” As you read to your child about not touching a type of animal, he gets to touch and feel a silly picture with a texture that represents that animal. Austin still loves the books and, because they’re short, sometimes we read all six before bedtime. Most importantly, my 1-year-old, Aiden, can also interact with these board books. Educational books are so important, but sometimes reading should just be plain fun.

5. The Feelings Book: “In my Heart,” by Jo Witek. When my stepdaughter was younger, she sometimes had trouble putting her feelings into words. So, my best friend recommended we read this book with her, as she had done with her son, who was the same age. Visually, the book catches a child’s eye because the center of it is a heart with different colored layers. Each page of the book discusses a different feeling in descriptive ways that a young child can understand. She loved reading the book so much, she didn’t even realize she was learning how to express emotions at the same time. I have already started reading the book to Austin and, while he can’t yet grasp the concept, I know it will someday be helpful for teaching him emotions as well.

During the pandemic, and while I was pregnant, Austin couldn’t see my parents for months. So, every night they conducted a Zoom bedtime story session with him. Because of books, my son deepened his relationship with his Mimi and Papa in a unique and life-changing way during a time when many people felt disconnected. It was a reminder of the true power in those simple picture books that fill our shelves.

While I feel uneasy about the technology and social media that await my little humans as they grow up, I feel reassured knowing that books will always be a part of their world.

***

Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.