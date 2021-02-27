Today's kids don't know how to wait patiently; here's how one mom is trying to change that

What makes matters worse is kids today will never know any different. They will never understand what it’s like to dial up their modem and wait for the internet to connect. Remember that awful sound? They will never know what a busy signal is. They will never have to listen to the radio for hours, just to hear their favorite song. They have been programmed not to be patient, which makes our job as parents that much harder.

I’m not sure I have the answers to fix these first world problems, but I can try and offer some advice. Something I’ve always tried to instill in my children is the freedom to be bored. I encourage them to find things to play with versus me providing them with whatever they want at that moment. This spurs their creative imagination.

I also make an effort not to bring an iPad when we venture out together. I bring books, coloring supplies and snacks. We converse about our new environment. We play "I Spy" together. We figure out a way to pass the time. This teaches them that waiting can be fun instead of a dreaded annoyance.