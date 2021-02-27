Today's kids don't know how to wait patiently; here's how one mom is trying to change that

The definition of patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble or suffering without getting angry or upset.
If you were a fly on the wall of my home, here’s a sample of what you would hear from both my children, simultaneously:
"Alexa, play Paw Patrol songs."
"Alexa, play Kids Bop."
"Alexa, stop. Alexa, play Dan and Shay."
"Alexa, play songs from the Frozen Picture Soundtrack."
"Alexa, I said play Dan and Shay."
"Alexa, stop. Alexa, play Carrie Underwood."
"Alexa, never mind play Trolls songs."
It’s amazing how far voice technology has come over the last several years. We’re able to add items to our shopping list, play whatever song we feel like listening to, check our account balance or get an update on the weather. All without ever moving a finger. While this has made our lives a lot more convenient, I have to wonder what it’s teaching our children.
I hear my kids physically grunt when Alexa doesn’t play their song request or when the TV doesn’t load their show automatically. They probably learned this from their mother, but that’s besides the point. Our societal need to have instant gratification is killing the virtue of patience in our children. Why should they have to wait for anything, when grownups don’t have to?
What makes matters worse is kids today will never know any different. They will never understand what it’s like to dial up their modem and wait for the internet to connect. Remember that awful sound? They will never know what a busy signal is. They will never have to listen to the radio for hours, just to hear their favorite song. They have been programmed not to be patient, which makes our job as parents that much harder.
I’m not sure I have the answers to fix these first world problems, but I can try and offer some advice. Something I’ve always tried to instill in my children is the freedom to be bored. I encourage them to find things to play with versus me providing them with whatever they want at that moment. This spurs their creative imagination.
I also make an effort not to bring an iPad when we venture out together. I bring books, coloring supplies and snacks. We converse about our new environment. We play "I Spy" together. We figure out a way to pass the time. This teaches them that waiting can be fun instead of a dreaded annoyance.
Next time you’re sitting around at home (because who isn’t these days?), encourage them to use their imagination to find something to do (they may need your help in the beginning). Nurturing their creative imagination at a young age not only fosters cognitive development such as problem-solving skills, it will come in handy the next time you have to wait — whether it’s at the doctor’s office, in the car or just waiting for that silly Alexa to play the right song.
Patience is not an easy virtue to master, even for us grown-ups. 2020 gave us all the crash-course in patience we never knew we needed. The pandemic in itself has taught our children lessons we could have never imagined. Keep doing what you’re doing and remember, this too shall pass. Eventually we can reprogram our children, and ourselves, to realize that there is beauty in waiting. And that lesson can last a lifetime.
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.