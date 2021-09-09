Too much produce from the farmers market? Mason jar lid pies are the perfect answer

2. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and place the inside rings of the canning lids on it with their rubber seals facing down. Spray the insides of the lids lightly with cooking spray. Set lids on a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Roll out crust on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 6 bottom crusts with a 4-inch round cutter. Fit the crusts into the prepared lids and press up the sides so the crusts slightly overhang the edges.

4. Use the dough scraps to roll out and cut 6 circles for the top crusts. Option: Make lattice tops or use a small cookie cutter to make shapes to lay on top of the filling.

5. Add 2-3 tablespoons pie filling to each bottom crust. Place top crust. Wet the edge of the crust with water and pinch edges to seal top and bottom crusts together. Make three small slits in each top crust for steam vents. Brush the tops lightly with beaten egg and sprinkle with demerara sugar.

6. Place parchment paper over pies and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the parchment and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes, until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. To serve, press the bottom of each lid up and pop out the pie, leaving the ring and lid behind.

For cream pies