Touch-a-Truck, free root beer floats and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

3. See some cool trucks. Touch-a-Truck will be held at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the free event, kids will have a chance to explore a variety of vehicles, such as a state patrol car, a sheriff's car, a helicopter, tractors, UTVs, a plow truck, motor grader and more. The first 50 kids into the event will receive a free hard hat. There will also be a ton of activities, including tractor rides, a bounce house, an expansive playground and outdoor games. Guests can also say hi to the orchard's goats. Additionally, the Orchard Cafe, Retail Store, Sweet Shoppe and bar will be open. Please note some vendors may only accept cash. There is no ATM on site. The American Red Cross mobile bus will also be on site taking blood donations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood donors will receive a free six-pack of the orchard's apple cider doughnuts. Limited blood donor spots are available. Ditmar's Orchard is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. More.