Touch-a-Truck, free root beer floats and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out the Sarpy County Fair. The 84th annual Sarpy County Fair is going on now through Sunday at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St. in Springfield. The event will include tractor pulls, a demolition derby, a rodeo, 4-H shows, carnival rides, concerts, free entertainment and more.
2. Watch a movie at the Joslyn Art Museum. On Friday, families are invited to watch a movie together on the grand staircase outside the Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The evening's movie is "Coco." The film will begin at 9 p.m. More.
3. See some cool trucks. Touch-a-Truck will be held at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the free event, kids will have a chance to explore a variety of vehicles, such as a state patrol car, a sheriff's car, a helicopter, tractors, UTVs, a plow truck, motor grader and more. The first 50 kids into the event will receive a free hard hat. There will also be a ton of activities, including tractor rides, a bounce house, an expansive playground and outdoor games. Guests can also say hi to the orchard's goats. Additionally, the Orchard Cafe, Retail Store, Sweet Shoppe and bar will be open. Please note some vendors may only accept cash. There is no ATM on site. The American Red Cross mobile bus will also be on site taking blood donations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood donors will receive a free six-pack of the orchard's apple cider doughnuts. Limited blood donor spots are available. Ditmar's Orchard is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. More.
4. Enjoy free root beer floats. Come to the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Saturday for Root Beer Float Day. Guests can enjoy a free 8-ounce root beer float while supplies last at the old-fashioned soda fountain. Regular museum admission applies. Afterwards, visit The Platform for family-friendly activities. More.
5. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakin Campus.
6. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
7. Watch a drive-in movie. On Friday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a drive-in double feature of "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Neverending Story" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be shown first. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
8. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
9. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Incredibles." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.
10. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
12. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.