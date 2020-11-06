Treat your canine friend to these 6 DIY goodies

7. Place 2 clamps on flat surface with the prongs facing up. Lay the base of the rope loop inside the clamp, between the prongs. With a rubber mallet, hammer prongs securely over the rope.

8. On the other end, fold the rope over to create a 6-7” loop (bigger or smaller depending on the size of your hand and what feels comfortable to you). Then, repeat step 7.

Personalized dog bowl

1. Wash each bowl with warm water and soap and dry completely.

2. Decorate the outside of the bowl with non-toxic paint using a paint brush. Decorate with the names of your pets, dog bones or polka dots.

3. Let dry for an hour, then paint over the design with Mod Podge.

4. Let dry 24 hours before use.

DIY dog treat jar

1. Tear off a piece of painter’s tape (or contact paper) big enough for your design, and stick it to a cutting board.

2. Place your design template (print out our free one) over the painter’s tape (we taped our design down so it was easier to cut).