Treat your canine friend to these 7 DIY goodies

4. Remove rope from dye, and move to the next sections: green, teal, purple and pink. The colors will bleed together where they touch.

5. Hang rope to drip-dry completely (about 8 hours).

6. Attach 4 rope clamps, and swivel snap hook (available at hardware stores). Choose an end you want to place the hook. Feed the end of the rope through the hook ring, then fold the rope over, creating a small loop.

7. Place 2 clamps on flat surface with the prongs facing up. Lay the base of the rope loop inside the clamp, between the prongs. With a rubber mallet, hammer prongs securely over the rope.

8. On the other end, fold the rope over to create a 6-7” loop (bigger or smaller depending on the size of your hand and what feels comfortable to you). Then, repeat step 7.

Personalized dog bowl

1. Wash each bowl with warm water and soap and dry completely.

2. Decorate the outside of the bowl with non-toxic paint using a paint brush. Decorate with the names of your pets, dog bones or polka dots.

3. Let dry for an hour, then paint over the design with Mod Podge.

4. Let dry 24 hours before use.