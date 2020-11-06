Treat your canine friend to these 7 DIY goodies

We love our furry friends. What better way to show our appreciation than these seven DIY gifts and treats?
Dip-dyed "Doggie and Me" sweatshirt
1. Print our free sweatshirt Pet Sister or Pet Brother sweatshirt design or a design of choice onto 8.5” x 11” iron-on transfer sheet according to package instructions.
2. Cut out design with scissors.
3. Center design on front of sweatshirt, printed side facing down.
4. Using firm, steady pressure, iron the transfer onto the sweatshirt.
5. When completely cool, peel off the back of the transfer sheet to reveal design.
Dip-dyed dog leash
1. Tape or tie off ends of 6-foot length of 1/2” Hyperlink cotton rope in white (amazon.com) to prevent unraveling.
2. Soak rope in warm water in large bowl. Meanwhile, lay out plastic drop cloth, put on disposable latex gloves and prepare 5-color tie-dye kit dye according to package instructions. Use a small bowl for each color (one part dye base to three parts water).
3. Each dyed section will be about 1 foot long, which means you’ll end up with 5 feet of color and 1 foot of undyed rope. For an ombre effect, start on one end with yellow, and dip in the dye for one to five minutes depending on the intensity of color you desire.
4. Remove rope from dye, and move to the next sections: green, teal, purple and pink. The colors will bleed together where they touch.
5. Hang rope to drip-dry completely (about 8 hours).
6. Attach 4 rope clamps, and swivel snap hook (available at hardware stores). Choose an end you want to place the hook. Feed the end of the rope through the hook ring, then fold the rope over, creating a small loop.
7. Place 2 clamps on flat surface with the prongs facing up. Lay the base of the rope loop inside the clamp, between the prongs. With a rubber mallet, hammer prongs securely over the rope.
8. On the other end, fold the rope over to create a 6-7” loop (bigger or smaller depending on the size of your hand and what feels comfortable to you). Then, repeat step 7.
Personalized dog bowl
1. Wash each bowl with warm water and soap and dry completely.
2. Decorate the outside of the bowl with non-toxic paint using a paint brush. Decorate with the names of your pets, dog bones or polka dots.
3. Let dry for an hour, then paint over the design with Mod Podge.
4. Let dry 24 hours before use.
DIY dog treat jar
1. Tear off a piece of painter’s tape (or contact paper) big enough for your design, and stick it to a cutting board.
2. Place your design template (print out our free one) over the painter’s tape (we taped our design down so it was easier to cut).
3. Create a stencil by cutting out the design with an X-Acto Knife, making sure to go through the painter’s tape or contact paper.
4. Lift the tape or contact paper from the cutting board and position your stencil where you want the etching to appear on the jar.
5. Using a sponge brush and gloved hands, carefully apply etching cream (we used Armour Etch) to stencil, being mindful of package directions. Let stand for 1.5 minutes, or longer, until cream sets.
6. Rinse off etching cream and remove the stencil.
Pup Tarts
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Combine 2 jars of vegetable or fruit baby food, 2 jars of chicken baby food, 2½ cups of oatmeal cereal in bowl and mix well (dough will be sticky).
3. Roll dough into 2-inch balls and flatten into rectangles on a sheet of waxed paper.
4. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet and bake for 25 minutes.
5. For frosting, combine 12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature, 2 teaspoons honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla into a bowl and beat with hand mixer until creamy.
6. Spread frosting onto cooled cookies and store in the refrigerator.
Frozen dog treats
1. Put 32 ounces plain yogurt, 3 tablespoons smooth peanut butter, 1 large banana, 1 cup blueberries into a blender and blend until smooth.
2. Pour mixture into paw print silicone mold or tray.
3. Freeze for at least 2 hours.
4. Pop out of molds and serve outside on a hot summer day.
5. Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer.
Peanut Butter, Oatmeal and Apple Treats
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Grind 2 cups of oatmeal in a blender, then combine with 2 cups of ground and whole oats in a bowl.
3. Add 1 large apple, cored and grated to oatmeal.
4. Add 1 egg and 1 cup canned pumpkin. Mix well to combine.
5. The mixture will be thick and sticky and hard to roll out. For best results, lay cookie cutter flat and push mixture into cookie cutter with fingers, about ½ inch thick.
6. Transfer to baking sheet, and bake for 15 minutes.
7. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
